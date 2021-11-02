Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $18.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,363. The company has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

