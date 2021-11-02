Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

