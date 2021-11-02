Amalgamated Bank Purchases 84,507 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 504.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Donaldson worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

