Amalgamated Bank Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 597.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,640 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Cimarex Energy worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

