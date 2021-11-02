Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 422.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

