Amalgamated Bank Buys 35,450 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 451.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the period. RR Partners LP bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,665,000. Amundi bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $169.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $159.00. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $112.41 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

