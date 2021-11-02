Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Acquires 200 Shares

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,482.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 60,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,824. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.55. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

