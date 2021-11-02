Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.66 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Alteryx stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,724. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,540,625 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

