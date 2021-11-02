AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Earns OUTPERFORM Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.96.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$25.75 on Friday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$16.81 and a one year high of C$26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.