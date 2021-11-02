Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.46

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 6422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 23,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 114,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

