Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $972.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

