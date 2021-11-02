ALLY Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $85,092.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00219332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.