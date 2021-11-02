Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

