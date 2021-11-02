Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 87,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

