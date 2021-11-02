AllSafe Trading Down 19.1% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $179,533.08 and approximately $38.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

