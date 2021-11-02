Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $34.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. 1,819,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,824. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

