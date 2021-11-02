Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APYRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

