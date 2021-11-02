Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 477,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 216,342 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 694,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 371,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.

