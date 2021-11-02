Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $6,286,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $985.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

