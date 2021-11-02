Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.55 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.62. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

