Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.09 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,495 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

