AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

