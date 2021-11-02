Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 45,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 97.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,581 shares of company stock worth $14,933,766. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.