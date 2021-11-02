Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $668,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,766. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.