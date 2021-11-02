Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Joseph R. Martin Sells 20,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $668,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ALGM stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

