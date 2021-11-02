Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

