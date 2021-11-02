Alchemix Trading Up 18.2% This Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $539.55 or 0.00847286 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $413.24 million and $22.86 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemix has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00218674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00093563 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,080,009 coins and its circulating supply is 765,901 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

