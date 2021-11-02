Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

