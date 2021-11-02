Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $742,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 161,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Weibo stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

