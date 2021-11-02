Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,322,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

