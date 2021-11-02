Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 78,605 Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,605 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Astrea Acquisition worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ASAX opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

