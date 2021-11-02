Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 5,900 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 21.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Busey by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

