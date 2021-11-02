Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $817,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $505.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.00 and its 200-day moving average is $816.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

