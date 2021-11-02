Albemarle (ALB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALB opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $259.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

