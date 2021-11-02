Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
