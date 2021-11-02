Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akoustis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

