Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) vs. Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Head to Head Review

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 1.82% N/A N/A Ajinomoto 5.37% 9.13% 4.26%

This table compares Marui Group and Ajinomoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $2.08 billion 2.07 $21.95 million N/A N/A Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.66 $558.51 million N/A N/A

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Marui Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ajinomoto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marui Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marui Group and Ajinomoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Marui Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co., Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods. The Credit Card Services segment provides credit card, installment sale, consumer loan, insurance, and travel agency services. The Retail-related Services segment includes store remodeling, advertising, building management, real estate leasing, information technology, and trucking operations. The company was founded by Chuji Aoi on February 17, 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY. It also provides nutritional and processed food such as Knorr Cup Soup, YumYum, Blendy, and MAXIM brand products. It also covers ingredients for processed food, bakery products, beverages, and sweeteners. The Frozen Foods segment sells dumplings, rice, noodles, desserts, and processed chicken products. The Healthcare and Others segment deals with amino acids for pharmaceuticals, nutritional food, cosmetic materials, and chemical products. It also handles biopharmaceutical services. The Others segment includes contract manufacturing business, oil and fat-related business, logistics, and other services. The company was founded by Saburosuke Suzuki II on May 20, 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

