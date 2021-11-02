AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 52,233 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,887,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 2,765,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

