AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $167.16 and a 12-month high of $238.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

