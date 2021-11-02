AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Okta by 64.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $181,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.50. 15,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

