AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. 241,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.