Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.56. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

