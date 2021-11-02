Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Up 11%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD)’s stock price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 998.65%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

About Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

