Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Stock Price Up 11%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD)’s stock price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 998.65%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.