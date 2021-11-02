Aigang Price Up 64.7% Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. Aigang has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $117,014.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00221149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00093816 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

