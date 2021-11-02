Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.37. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

