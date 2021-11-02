Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Agilysys by 30.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after buying an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 47.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 131,497 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 95,168 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 29.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth $4,470,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

