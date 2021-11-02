ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. 9,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.78. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

