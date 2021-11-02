Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.48. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $189.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.