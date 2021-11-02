Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 593.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.48. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $189.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

