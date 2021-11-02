Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARE. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.18.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$18.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.78 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.