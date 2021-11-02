Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.51. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,980,256 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.30.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
