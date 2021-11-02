Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.51. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,980,256 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.30.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,750,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 471,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 297,663 shares during the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

